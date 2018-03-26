MOVES- BNP Paribas, BMO Global, State Street, Lombard Odier

March 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
France’s biggest bank on Monday said it recently named Bertrand Valet as head of financial sponsors coverage for continental Europe. [nL3N1R851G
The asset management firm, a unit of Canada’s Bank of Montreal, on Monday appointed Bart Kuijpers as managing director and head of its fiduciary management business, effective April.
The investment management arm of State Street Corp, on Monday named Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios for EMEA and Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
The asset management firm, a division of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier Group, on Monday named Nicole Crettenand as institutional sales manager.
The chief executive of Abu Dhabi-listed Waha Capital was elected as chairman of the company’s board, the investment firm said on Monday.
Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru