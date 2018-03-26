MOVES- BNP Paribas, BMO Global, State Street, Lombard Odier

March 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS:

France’s biggest bank on Monday said it recently named Bertrand Valet as head of financial sponsors coverage for continental Europe. [nL3N1R851G

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT:

The asset management firm, a unit of Canada’s Bank of Montreal, on Monday appointed Bart Kuijpers as managing director and head of its fiduciary management business, effective April.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS:

The investment management arm of State Street Corp, on Monday named Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios for EMEA and Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS:

The asset management firm, a division of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier Group, on Monday named Nicole Crettenand as institutional sales manager.

WAHA CAPITAL:

The chief executive of Abu Dhabi-listed Waha Capital was elected as chairman of the company’s board, the investment firm said on Monday.