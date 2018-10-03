FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, BNY Mellon

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale is promoting Katan Hirachand to co-head of advisory and project finance in a reshuffling of the French bank’s project finance global team between Paris and London, according to a person familiar with the matter, Refinitiv IFR reported.

BNP PARIBAS

Salman Al Hammadi has left his role as a debt capital market banker based in the Middle East at BNP Paribas, according to sources, Refinitiv IFR reported.

BNP Paribas named Charles Bennett as the head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa prime brokerage sales, effective immediately.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Avi Shua as technology lead for wealth management, effective immediately. (Compiled by Soundarya J)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
