MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg

April 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The U.S. custodian bank appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Elizabeth Grier as director and sales executive, hedge fund, ETF and structured products.

BROWN ADVISORY

The investment firm appointed former EY executive Georgina Guy as head of international strategic advisory at its London office.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Imran Khan as global head of private capital services operations.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The investment bank said it hired former U.S. Ambassador Louis Susman as senior adviser.