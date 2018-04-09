FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The U.S. custodian bank appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Elizabeth Grier as director and sales executive, hedge fund, ETF and structured products.

BROWN ADVISORY

The investment firm appointed former EY executive Georgina Guy as head of international strategic advisory at its London office.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Imran Khan as global head of private capital services operations.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The investment bank said it hired former U.S. Ambassador Louis Susman as senior adviser.

Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
