MOVES-BNY Mellon, ICBC Standard Bank, Thomaslloyd

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The custodian bank named Frank Anduiza head of business development at its hedge fund business.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank has hired Sati Khaira from Standard Chartered to head conduct and control in its global markets and investment banking divisions.

THOMASLLOYD GROUP LTD

The British investment management firm named Andre Warmuth managing director of finance.