MOVES- BoFA Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Man Group, Credit Agricole

July 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch has made several changes to leadership of its futures and options and over-the-counter clearing team for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

** British hedge fund Man Group named Jason Mitchell as co-head of responsible investment.

** HSBC has appointed Surendra Rosha, its head of financial institutions group for Asia Pacific, as chief executive officer for India.

** Standard Chartered’s global head of financial crime John Cusack is stepping down at the beginning of next year to take up a consultancy role at the bank.

** George Thimont has left Mizuho and is returning to Credit Agricole to work on the bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) bond syndicate desk, according to market sources. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)