MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG

RSA Insurance Group PLC
The British motor and home insurer named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.
The audit, tax and advisory firm said Danielle Rolfes joined as a partner in its Washington National Tax (WNT) practice, where she will be co-head of WNT’s International Tax Group.
Bordier & Cie
The privately held Swiss bank appointed Patrice Lagnaux as a limited partner, effective June 30.
