MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill Lynch, Moelis

March 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. CHUBB LTD Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd named Scott Simpson the new country president for its general insurance business in Singapore.

DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT Deutsche Asset Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, said it appointed Alex François as director of sales, asset management in the Global Client Group (GCG), Australia and New Zealand.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC London-based Euromoney Institutional appointed Colin Day as an independent non-executive director and chair designate of its audit committee. BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Craig Coben has been appointed vice chairman of global capital markets, moving from his role as head of equity capital markets (ECM), the bank said.

MOELIS & COMPANY Chris Roberts is to join Moelis & Company and lead the US-headquartered firm’s advice on equity capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with Alex Hageman. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli)