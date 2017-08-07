MOVES-CIFC, Otterbourg, Natixis, CUNA Mutual Group,GAM, J O Hambro ,REG

(Adds Willis Towers Watson , CIFC, Otterbourg PC, Natixis SA, CUNA Mutual Group)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GAM HOLDING AG

The Swiss money manager said it appointed Shizu Kishimoto to lead its sales and operations in Japan.

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The London-based asset management company appointed Giorgio Caputo as head of its multi-asset team and Lale Topcuoglu as head of credit.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL

The London-based specialist insurer, a unit of Markel Corp , said it appointed Alex Holcroft as political risk underwriter in Singapore.

REG UK LTD

The firm, which provides compliance and due diligence software and services to the UK insurance market, appointed Stuart Davies as non-executive director to its board.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The Royal Bank of Canada unit appointed Wendy Phillis as managing director of governance and regulatory solutions for the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson on Monday named Susan Lane director of consulting and development for North America and senior captive consultant as part of its global captive practice.

CIFC

CIFC, a private debt manager specializing in U.S. corporate and structured credit strategies, said on Monday it appointed John DiRocco as chief operating officer.

OTTERBOURG P.C.

New York City-based law firm Otterbourg P.C. said on Monday Jason Miller had joined the firm as a member in the specialty finance group.

NATIXIS

French bank Natixis SA said it hired Gareth John as head of aviation finance for its Americas division.

CUNA MUTUAL GROUP Mutual insurance company CUNA Mutual Group said on Monday it appointed Rob Comfort as president of CUNA Brokerage Services, responsible for sales operations and developing its network of advisors. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)