MOVES-Citi, Franklin Templeton, Investcorp, Exxon

July 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. CITIGROUP INC The bank has named Mohamed Abdel Kader as Citi Country Officer to lead its franchise in Egypt, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS The investment firm on Monday named Brendan Walsh as portfolio manager at its multi-asset solutions team to lead development of the firm’s multi-asset capabilities in the United Kingdom. INVESTCORP The alternative investment and asset manager appointed Dominic Courtman as portfolio manager and director of its European credit management business. EXXON MOBIL CORP Crude oil trader Michael Huang is expected to join Exxon Mobil Corp in Singapore soon as the U.S. major expands its trading team to sell its oil into China, the world’s top importer of the commodity, three industry sources said. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)