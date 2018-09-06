FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES- Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Invesco

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

Citigroup has poached two bankers from Commerzbank to bolster its ETF capabilities in the region. Antoine de Saint Vaulry joins as Asia Pacific head of Delta One ETF trading, while Pierre Thiriet joins the Delta One team in APAC.

BNP PARIBAS SA

BNP Paribas has hired Marco Meijer as a senior interest rate strategist in London, a newly created role.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Standard Chartered has hired David Whiteing from Commonwealth Bank of Australia as chief operating officer and expanded the role with the aim of improving efficiencies and accelerating its push to bring in new technology.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

Samuel Sule has joined the debt capital markets team at Renaissance Capital as a director.

PJ SOLOMON LP

Boutique investment bank PJ Solomon hired Mark Hootnick away from Millstein as a partner and in its debt advisory and restructuring group.

INVESCO LTD

Invesco Ltd named Victoria Stanley as director of fund management for residential investment at its real estate business. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)

