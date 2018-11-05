MOVES- Citigroup, DWS Group, Standard Chartered

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Citigroup named John Dugan its new chairman succeeding Michael O’Neill, who will retire on January 1.
DWS Group named Thomas Kalthofer as investment director within its global infrastructure investment business.
ING has appointed Volkswagen Bank’s Stefan Rolf as global head of securitization for wholesale banking lending, a newly-created position.
Standard Chartered said Pam Walkden, its head of human resources, will retire from her full-time executive role at the end of the year and will be replaced by Tanuj Kapilashrami.
Houlihan Lokey has appointed Martin Bastian as head of chemicals for Europe.
Investec Asset Management named Marco Tang as its head of advisor business in Greater China.
Pamplona Capital Management named Martin Schwab and William Pruellage as co-managing partners.
U.K.-based brokerage company Peel Hunt named Andrew Buchanan as a director in the corporate broking financial institutions group team. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)