MOVES- Citigroup, DWS Group, Standard Chartered

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

Citigroup named John Dugan its new chairman succeeding Michael O’Neill, who will retire on January 1.

DWS GROUP

DWS Group named Thomas Kalthofer as investment director within its global infrastructure investment business.

ING

ING has appointed Volkswagen Bank’s Stefan Rolf as global head of securitization for wholesale banking lending, a newly-created position.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered said Pam Walkden, its head of human resources, will retire from her full-time executive role at the end of the year and will be replaced by Tanuj Kapilashrami.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

Houlihan Lokey has appointed Martin Bastian as head of chemicals for Europe.

INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT

Investec Asset Management named Marco Tang as its head of advisor business in Greater China.

PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Pamplona Capital Management named Martin Schwab and William Pruellage as co-managing partners.

PEEL HUNT

U.K.-based brokerage company Peel Hunt named Andrew Buchanan as a director in the corporate broking financial institutions group team. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)