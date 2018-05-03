MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General

(Adds Legal & General, TP ICAP, HSBC)

May 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Jingkai Yew as a director focusing on Southeast Asia equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The European asset manager appointed David Butcher to its mastertrust board of trustees.

TP ICAP

The broker has hired Pieter Van Vredenburch from HSBC to head its institutional services business for the Americas.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC has hired Hubert Preschez from Societe Generale to co-head its global banking business in France.

JM FINANCIAL

Neha Agarwal has been promoted to co-head of capital markets at the Indian financial services provider, a person with knowledge of the development has said.

SIGNAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP

The London-based asset manager appointed Sarbjit Nahal as its chief strategist. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)