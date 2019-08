Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The U.S. bank named Raymond Gatcliffe as head of commercial banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

TPG CAPITAL

The private equity firm named David Tan as managing director, covering Southeast Asia.

GLENHAWK

British lender Glenhawk named Peter Turner business development manager.