MOVES-Close Brothers, Northern Trust, Aldermore

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC

The British lender named Andrew Mackintosh-Walker and John Henderson as managing directors at its asset management division in Edinburgh office.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The wealth management firm named Dane Fannin as its global head of securities lending.

ALDERMORE GROUP PLC

The British lender named Mick Barber and Eamonn Pearson as wholesale business development managers. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)