MOVES-Close Brothers, Stifel, Hermes

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CLOSE BROTHERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The U.K.-based asset manager named Andrew Hess managing director of its recently launched office in the West End of London.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The investment bank has hired Warwick Carter as senior wealth adviser to its unit 1919 Investment Counsel.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Hermes said it had established an Irish domiciled management company in response to the risks posed by Brexit. (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)