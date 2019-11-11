MOVES-Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Allianz Global Investors

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Credit Suisse

David Miller is replacing Jim Amine, the long-serving chief executive of investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse; Amine will also step down from the Swiss bank’s executive board and Miller will take his place.

BNP Paribas

Richard Choi has been appointed UK head of real estate advisory at BNP Paribas from DAMAC Properties, where he was head of international business development, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors said on Monday Tobias Pross, global head of distribution, would succeed Andreas Utermann as its chief executive officer from Jan. 1.