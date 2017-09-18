MOVES-Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale

(Adds Societe Generale, MSCI, Alcentra, McCourt Global)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank appointed Mathew Cestar and Jens Welter co-heads of its investment banking and capital markets business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CITIGROUP

The U.S. bank named Peadar MacCanna and Murat Demirel as trade co-heads for its treasury and trade solutions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The U.S. investment bank named Udhay Furtado and Harry Naysmith co-heads of its investment banking unit in Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale has appointed Tapan Vaishnav head of its advisory and financing group for Asia Pacific.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The Australian investment bank hired analysts Grant Sporre, Serafino Capoferri, Domenico Santoro and Robert Sage to strengthen its European research team.

CALASTONE LTD

The financial technology firm, which operates a fund transaction network, named Stephen Mohan as chief operating officer.

BFINANCE

The investment consultancy firm named Les Marton as senior director of its Canadian team.

MSCI INC

U.S. index provider MSCI Inc named Jeremy Baskin as head of client coverage in the Americas, replacing Jay McNamara.

ALCENTRA

Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist for BNY Mellon Investment Management, named Vijay Rajguru as co-chief investment officer.

McCOURT GLOBAL

McCourt Global, an alternative asset management firm, on Monday appointed Christopher Keber to the newly created position of head of investments and strategy.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme named Jocelyn Brown senior investment manager of the company’s sustainable ownership team.

GAM HOLDING AG

The Swiss money manager named Adrian Gosden investment director. (Compiled by Roopal Verma and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)