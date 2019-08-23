Company News
August 23, 2019 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES- Credit Suisse, CLSA, UBS Group

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss investment bank’s director of equity capital markets unit, Kelvin Teo, left his job to join Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service.

CLSA

Alternative asset manager has bolstered its debt team with three recent hires for a newly created global debt financing group, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service.

UBS GROUP

Switzerland’s largest bank has hired Huw van Steenis, a former senior adviser to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, to head investor relations and a new sustainable finance committee at the company. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

