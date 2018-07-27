FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 27, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse, Fidelity International, JD Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The European bank named Michael Marr as head of private banking, Australia. He is currently a market leader in Credit Suisse private banking, Australia, and will take over the new role on August 1.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

The investment manager said that Anne Richards, the outgoing boss of M&G Prudential, had been appointed its chief executive officer.

JD FINANCE

Shen Jianguang has left Mizuho Securities to join JD Finance, becoming the latest executive to swap his job in the banking sector for fintech.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.