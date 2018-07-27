MOVES-Credit Suisse, Fidelity International, JD Finance

July 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The European bank named Michael Marr as head of private banking, Australia. He is currently a market leader in Credit Suisse private banking, Australia, and will take over the new role on August 1.
The investment manager said that Anne Richards, the outgoing boss of M&G Prudential, had been appointed its chief executive officer.
Shen Jianguang has left Mizuho Securities to join JD Finance, becoming the latest executive to swap his job in the banking sector for fintech.
Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru