MOVES- Credit Suisse, Invesco, Lazard

June 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The bank appointed Yvonne Voon and Felicity Chan to its Southeast Asia investment banking business to strengthen its franchise in the region.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management firm appointed two senior sales managers in the Nordics to boost its institutional and retail investment business in the region.

BRIT LTD

The insurer named Michael Gould as its new chief operating officer.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm said it had hired Mark Sooby and Harris Ghozali as managing directors, financial advisory.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc said it had started building an infrastructure investment team for institutional clients in the UK and Europe.

MARTIN CURRIE

The equity specialist named Julian Ide as head of distribution and strategy.

AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO

The New York-based brokerage said it had hired Angel de la Fuente as managing director head of equities to lead the firm’s global sales and research initiatives. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)