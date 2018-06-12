MOVES- Credit Suisse, Invesco, Lazard

June 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The bank appointed Yvonne Voon and Felicity Chan in its Southeast Asia investment banking business to strengthen its franchise in the region.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management firm appointed two senior sales managers in the Nordics to boost its institutional and retail investment business in the region.

BRIT LTD

The insurer named Michael Gould as its new chief operating officer.

LAZARD LTD

The asset management firm said it had hired Mark Sooby and Harris Ghozali as managing directors, financial advisory. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)