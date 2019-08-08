MOVES- Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The European bank’s head of Greater China debt capital markets Michael Lam is leaving the company, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service.

JP Morgan

The U.S. bank has strengthened its ECM teams in Japan and Korea with the hiring of Yuka Uehara in Tokyo and Jinsoo Ha as head of ECM for Korea, according to an internal memo, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank has appointed Anurag Singhal as head of financing coverage in Europe within its global financing and credit trading unit (GCT), as part of its recent widespread restructuring, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)