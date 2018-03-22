FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank has promoted Joe Lai to co-head of China investment banking and capital markets, effective immediately, Reuters IFR reported.

Three bankers have left the bank as part of a reorganization of the bank’s emerging markets trading business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters IFR.

SANNE GROUP PLC

The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services said that James Ireland would succeed Spencer Daley as chief financial officer in June.

MOELIS & CO

The investment bank said it had named Joel Thompson managing director, providing financial and strategic advice to medical technology companies.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accounting firm has hired three executive directors and a principal across its national tax department, financial services office and national tax group.

COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC

James Keith “JK” Brown, a top hedge fund marketer who left Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC last year, is set to join Coatue Management to lead its investor relations unit, according to a person familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

