MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young

March 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has promoted Joe Lai to co-head of China investment banking and capital markets, effective immediately, Reuters IFR reported.
Three bankers have left the bank as part of a reorganization of the bank’s emerging markets trading business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters IFR.
The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services said that James Ireland would succeed Spencer Daley as chief financial officer in June.
The investment bank said it had named Joel Thompson managing director, providing financial and strategic advice to medical technology companies.
The accounting firm has hired three executive directors and a principal across its national tax department, financial services office and national tax group.
James Keith “JK” Brown, a top hedge fund marketer who left Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC last year, is set to join Coatue Management to lead its investor relations unit, according to a person familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)