MOVES- Credit Suisse, MUFG, Vanguard Asset Management

July 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The European bank has hired Citigroup’s Mathieu Salas to head its coverage of financial technology clients, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a company spokeswoman.

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA

The mid-market investor said it has appointed Matthias Taubl to its board with responsibility for operations at the same time.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The world’s fifth-largest bank has promoted Atif Hayat to international head of credit sales and trading, Reuters IFR reported.

VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The subsidiary of Vanguard Group Inc said it had appointed Gregoire Blanc as senior ETF capital markets specialist.

EQ GLOBAL

The cross-border payments provider said it had appointed Harshna Cayley as its managing director, based in its headquarters in London.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it had appointed Oliver Scully as head of EMEA sales and David Sarfas as global head of private equity. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)