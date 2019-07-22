MOVES- Credit Suisse, National Australia Bank

July 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Credit Suisse Group AG The Swiss Bank has hired Jerry Wiant as a managing director and head of American banks coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. National Australia Bank Ltd Australia’s fourth largest lender has named Ross McEwan, the architect of Royal Bank of Scotland’s post-crisis recovery, as its CEO as it looks to turn the page on a period of turmoil stemming from the country’s inquiry into financial misconduct, Reuters IFR reported. Sanne Group The British company appointed Varounen Goinden as new director and head of business development for Mauritius and India.