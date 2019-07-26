MOVES- Credit Suisse, Sanne Group, FS Investments

July 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FS INVESTMENTS

Alternative asset manager appointed David Heflin as managing director and head of portfolio specialists.

SANNE GROUP PLC

The British company appointed Makoto Nagao to the newly created role of director of business development in Japan, as the asset and corporate services company strengthens its Asia-Pacific business.

FICC MARKETS STANDARDS BOARD

The London-based body, set up in 2015 to improve standards of behaviour in fixed income and other wholesale markets, has appointed Martin Pluves as its new chief executive, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss bank appointed Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate finance in Asia Pacific, Richard Gibb, as new head of its Australian operations, the bank said. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)