MOVES-Cushman & Wakefield, Baillie Gifford, Macquarie Capital

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

The real estate services firm named Nicole Romer as head of retail investment in Germany.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of BNP Paribas SA named Sylvain Ghisoni as country sales head for France, within its Global Client Group, effective Jan. 21.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

The fund operator named Jan Oliver and Gary Robinson as its new partners effective May 1.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The principal investment arm of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group named Magnus Scaddan as a managing director and head of consumer and retail in Europe.