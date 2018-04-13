FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

The real estate services firm appointed Nathaniel Robinson as global chief investment officer & EVP of strategic planning.

MARSH

The insurance broker arm of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc named Chris Lay as chief executive officer for UK and Ireland, and Sarah Robson as president and CEO of Marsh Canada.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The principal investment arm of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group named Charles Lucas as a managing director and European head of equity capital markets and corporate broking. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli)

