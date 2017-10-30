MOVES- Danske Bank, Barclays, Macquarie

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK Richard Griffiths, head of loan syndication for Danske Bank in London, is leaving the bank to seek new opportunities and challenges, the bank announced.

BARCLAYS PLC Barclays has hired former UBS banker Steve Klemme to head the Middle East region for its private bank and overseas services.

MACQUARIE GROUP Emanuele Di Stefano has moved to Macquarie as a senior managing director in its quantitative investment strategies business.