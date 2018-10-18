MOVES-Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Asset Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co has appointed Dan Watkins as Asia Pacific chief executive, the company said.

ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS

The asset management business of Scotland-based investment company Standard Life Aberdeen has hired Edris Alrafi as head of Middle East and Africa.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm named Philippe Dupont as senior adviser and Nicolas Taufflieb as managing director.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The banking services company has hired Matthew Upton, an investment banker at Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group to focus on software deals, according to a memo published internally at the bank. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)