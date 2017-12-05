MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Lombard Odier IM, Zhejiang Rongsheng

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ZHEJIANG RONGSHENG HOLDING GROUP

Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group has hired a senior crude oil trader to be based in its Singapore office, a company official said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has appointed Jason Cox as head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, following the merger of its ECM and strategic equity transactions group (SETG) into a single unit, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

BEIJING BYTEDANCE TECHNOLOGY

James Tian, former global co-head of technology, media and telecommunications and head of financial sponsors coverage at CICC, has joined Beijing ByteDance Technology as a vice president, according to people familiar with the situation.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

Franklin Templeton Investments, part of Franklin Resources Inc, said Wylie Tollette will rejoin the company to take on the newly created role of head of client investment solutions for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management arm of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier Group named Velida Jahic as head of its Nordic region unit. (Compiled by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)