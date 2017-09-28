MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, People's Trust, MSCI, Unigestion

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Mizuho)
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The German bank has hired Maurits Duynstee, the head of Dutch wholesale banking at ING, to join its mergers and acquisitions team in the Benelux region.
The U.S. index provider appointed Jay McNamara as global head of real estate and a member of its executive team.
The boutique asset manager said it appointed Paul Osborne as director of UK institutional clients and Claire Harding as co-head of consultant relations.
The alternative investment firm named Fabian Dori as quantitative strategist and portfolio manager within its systematic trading group.
The asset manager said it appointed Jill Barber as global head of institutional, effective Oct. 16.
The global asset management business of New York Life Insurance Co named Kirk Lehneis president of its MainStay Funds.
Mizuho has appointed Julie Edinburgh as head of its vanilla medium-term notes, part of its debt syndicate team in London.
Separately, Mizuho Americas has hired Simon Walker as head of loan markets and syndicate, as issuance of the debt in the U.S. continues to be robust.
PEOPLE‘S TRUST
Catherine Howarth, CEO of ShareAction, was appointed as chair of the shareholders’ committee of People’s Trust, an investment trust being launched on the London Stock Exchange. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)