MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, BNY Mellon

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired Neel Laungani as its new head of technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) investment banking for Asia Pacific from Standard Chartered, betting on a surge in acquisition and capital market activities.

BNY MELLON

The world’s largest custodian bank named Sean Rourke as senior wealth director in its wealth management division in Los Angeles.

JEFFERIES

Bala Ramesh is set to join Jefferies Syndicate team, banking sources said.

PAX WORLD MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment advisory on Monday appointed Andrew Braun, who has 23 years of experience at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as portfolio manager of Pax Large Cap Fund. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)