MOVES-EFG International, CNA Hardy, BNP Paribas

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Swiss private banking group appointed Christian Flemming as its new chief operating officer.
The commercial insurer within the Lloyd’s markets named Stuart Middleton as chief executive of its subsidiary in Luxembourg.
The French banking group named Yannick Jung as head of global banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, based in Paris. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)