MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria

March 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The UK-based investment manager said former Cambridge Associates London head Alex Kershaw would join as a partner within its portfolio management team.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The Franklin Resources Inc unit named Invesco Powershares executive Caroline Baron as head of ETF sales, EMEA.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

Societe Generale has promoted Raj Malhotra to head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific, effective April 1, IFR reported.

METLIFE INC

The insurer named Marlene Debel, its U.S. chief financial officer, as head of its retirement and income solutions (RIS) business.

MERCURIA

Three members of the commodities trader’s natural gas team in Houston have departed, three sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)