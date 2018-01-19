MOVES-Goldman, Credit Suisse, Stifel Financial

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Rajiv Shah has left BNP Paribas SA where he was head of debt capital markets for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, in order to take up a role as senior originator for the Middle East and North Africa financing business at Goldman.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Mervyn Chow, Greater China CEO and co-head of investment banking and capital markets for Asia Pacific, is to leave the bank, according to people familiar with the situation, Reuters IFR reported.

EXIGER

The compliance company said George McEachern joined the firm as managing director in its global investigations group.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company said Greg Greenberg has joined its broker-dealer unit, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc’s private client group in Overland Park, Kansas.

CITY NATIONAL BANK

The U.S.-based bank said it hired Cecilia Park to lead its effort to expand financing and banking services for independent corporate clients that offer equipment leasing.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Northern Trust Corp said it has named Darek Wojnar head of funds and managed accounts. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)