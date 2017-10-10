MOVES- Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, KKR, Natixis

(Adds Goldman Sachs, Natixis SA, BlackRock, KKR)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KKR

Investment firm KKR named Inaki Bachiller to lead its healthcare business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and its private equity business in Spain.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc, hired the Obama administration’s one-time adviser on climate change to lead an effort to appeal to people who want to invest in a way that helps society.

NATIXIS SA

French bank Natixis SA said it appointed Lisa Huong as executive director of institutional equity derivatives sales for North America.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has hired Benno Meier, formerly at Morgan Stanley, as a managing director of institutional sales for commodities, two sources said on Tuesday.

INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANKING & SECURITIES

The international specialist bank and asset manager, a unit of Investec Bank Plc, appointed Ben Cohen as equity analyst covering the UK insurance sector.

GLADSTONE PLACE PARTNERS

Steven Lipin, previously a senior executive at financial communications consultancy Brunswick Group, launched his own public relations firm called Gladstone Place Partners.

MASTERCARD INC

The world’s second-largest payment processor said president of global products and solutions, Gary Flood, would leave the firm by the end of 2017.

SCHRODERS PLC

The global investment manager said it appointed Frank Thormann as portfolio manager of global equities.

CITIGROUP INC

Cecile Ratcliffe has been appointed markets head of France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Citigroup, Reuters IFR reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK SWITZERLAND

The bank said Peter Fanconi would take up the role of vice-chairman of the board of directors.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The global investment bank hired Michael Hedden and Daniel Beaulne for its dispute resolution consulting practice, Reuters IFR reported.

RYAN LABS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Sun Life Investment Management promoted Richard Familetti to president and chief investment officer.