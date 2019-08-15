MOVES- Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA Merrill Lynch hired Johnny Williams from UBS as it continues to build out its technology banking group, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

IFR also reported that BofA Merrill Lynch hired Omid Ahdieh as a managing director in its healthcare group, luring him away from Wells Fargo.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Sean Walsh, co-head of Goldman Sachs’s financing group in Australia and New Zealand, is retiring after 15 years with the U.S. investment bank, reported IFR. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)