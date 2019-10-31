MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wilmington trust

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The co-head of the U.S. bank’s China investment banking business, Hansong Zhu, is retiring, according to an internal memo, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

CITIGROUP

The U.S. bank said its executive Elree Winnett Seelig will now head sustainable finance and environmental, social and governance for markets and securities services.

WILMINGTON TRUST

The wealth advisory firm said it appointed Alex Pashley as its European head of structured finance business, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.