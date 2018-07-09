FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, GAM Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Patrick Lee as its Singapore chief executive officer, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has hired two bankers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, according to IFR, which cited people familiar with the situation.

GAM INVESTMENTS

The Zurich-based asset manager said it named Markus Heider investment manager for emerging markets fixed income team, based in London.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Chris Harding has left Deutsche Bank’s debt capital markets business, according to a source familiar with the matter, IFR reported. He will join Athora, a specialist solutions provider in the European insurance market.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas

