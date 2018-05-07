FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 7, 2018 / 12:58 PM / in a few seconds

MOVES-Hillhouse Capital, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HILLHOUSE CAPITAL GROUP

Former Credit Suisse banker Isabella Luan has joined Hillhouse Capital Group as a managing director in its Hong Kong office.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank has hired Jason Ving as executive director for its public sector group within corporate and institutional banking.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank has appointed Thomas Decouvelaere as head of financial engineering within its global markets division in Asia Pacific, effective July 1. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.