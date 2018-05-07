MOVES-Hillhouse Capital, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale

May 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HILLHOUSE CAPITAL GROUP

Former Credit Suisse banker Isabella Luan has joined Hillhouse Capital Group as a managing director in its Hong Kong office.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank has hired Jason Ving as executive director for its public sector group within corporate and institutional banking.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank has appointed Thomas Decouvelaere as head of financial engineering within its global markets division in Asia Pacific, effective July 1. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu)