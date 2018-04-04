MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA

April 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. HIRTLE CALLAGHAN & CO: Investment outsourcing company Hirtle Callaghan & Co said on Wednesday it named Mark Hamilton chief investment officer. BNY MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT NORTH AMERICAN CORP: BNY Mellon Asset Management North American Corp’s trading unit named Dragan Skoko as the head of trading and trade analytics. HSBC PRIVATE BANKING: The subsidiary of HSBC Group, said it appointed Karim Barrada as managing director and head of its global solutions group in the Americas. IRVING PLACE CAPITAL: The private equity firm said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Doppelt as a partner and head of fundraising and limited partner relations. MERCURY CAPITAL ADVISOR: The institutional capital raising and investment advisory firm on Wednesday said it appointed Reymundo Calcano as chief financial officer, effective immediately. RPMI RAILPEN: Investment manager of the railways pension schemes RPMI Railpen on Wednesday said it appointed former investment directors Richard Williams as chief investment officer and Paul Bishop as head of private markets, effective immediately. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)