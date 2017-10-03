MOVES-HSBC, Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Walker Crips

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The bank has hired Tim Morgan to head up its high-yield syndicate, part of the leveraged and acquisition finance division for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed Reid Marsh as head of banking for Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

MERCURY CAPITAL

The private equity placement agency named Donal Mastrangelo executive director and head of U.S. iFunds distribution.

CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

The financial services company named Jon Yalmokas global head of prime brokerage.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

The unit of financial services company Stifel Financial Corp appointed David Safarian as senior vice president/investments.

TOLOMEO CAPITAL AG

The Swiss asset manager named Sonja Frech as the director of finance and compliance, a newly created position.

TILNEY GROUP

The British wealth management firm appointed Chris Woodhouse as its chief executive.

UNIGESTION

The boutique asset manager appointed Alexandre Deruaz as head of portfolio construction for the firm’s equities products.

HAWKSMOOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm named James Gaisford as finance director, based in the company’s head office in Exeter.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment management company said it has promoted Glenn Cooper to group chief operating officer.