July 26, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

MOVES-HSBC, BMO Global Asset Management, Brit Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The bank has appointed Gareth Thomas as regional head of global banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, it said.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of BMO Financial Group, appointed Anne Coupe as head of global consultant relations.

BRIT LTD

The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed Tara Parchment as head of private clients, effective November. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

