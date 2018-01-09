MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank, Investcorp, Thomas Miller, Angel Island Capital

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank, which specializes in financial markets and commodities banking services, appointed Gary Simpson as chief operating officer of its global markets unit.

INVESTCORP

The alternative investments and asset manager named Phil Yeates managing director for its newly created European credit funds unit, under its larger credit management business.

THOMAS MILLER & CO LTD

The insurance company named Ann Haugh as its chief operating officer.

ANGEL ISLAND CAPITAL

The investment advisory firm appointed Lynette Vanderwarker as chief strategy officer. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)