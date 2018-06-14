MOVES-ICICI Securities, Legal & General Investment, BNY Mellon

June 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ICICI SECURITIES

Pranjal Srivastava, head of equity capital markets at ICICI Securities, has resigned, a person with knowledge of the development said.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon said it has hired Stephan Koschmieder to head business development for Germany, Austria and CEE region.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The European asset manager said it has hired David Hoantee Peng as head of Asia Pacific ex Japan.

NATWEST MARKETS

Three senior traders in European government bonds have left NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of RBS, according to a person close to the situation.

INVESTCORP

The alternative investment and asset manager said it had named Heinrich Riehl managing director for European sales and marketing team.

SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed Francesca Mozzati to the role of institutional sales, to strengthen its presence in Southern Europe. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)