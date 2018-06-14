FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 14, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 26 minutes

MOVES-ICICI Securities, Legal & General Investment, BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ICICI SECURITIES

Pranjal Srivastava, head of equity capital markets at ICICI Securities, has resigned, a person with knowledge of the development said.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon said it has hired Stephan Koschmieder to head business development for Germany, Austria and CEE region.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The European asset manager said it has hired David Hoantee Peng as head of Asia Pacific ex Japan.

NATWEST MARKETS

Three senior traders in European government bonds have left NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of RBS, according to a person close to the situation.

INVESTCORP

The alternative investment and asset manager said it had named Heinrich Riehl managing director for European sales and marketing team.

SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed Francesca Mozzati to the role of institutional sales, to strengthen its presence in Southern Europe. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.