MOVES-Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, CLSA, Santander

July 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

The bank’s head of global loan syndications is joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Benny Zachariah is due to start at the China-led development bank in September as investment officer for financial institutions and syndications.

CLSA

CLSA has hired James Druce from UBS as it continues the task of rebuilding its presence in Australia following a recent flurry of departures.

SANTANDER

Santander has named Juan Coppola as global head of cash equities and made two other senior appointments in cash equities within its corporate and investment bank reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)