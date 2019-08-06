Financials
August 6, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES- Instinet, Commerzbank, Brown Shipley

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INSTINET

The electronic trading platform owned by Nomura has hired Seema Arora as head of execution sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, based in London, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

COMMERZBANK

The bank’s Greater China bonds head Daz Zhang has left the bank, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service

BROWN SHIPLEY

The wealth manager appointed David Scammell and Amish Patel to the company’s investment office.

Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below