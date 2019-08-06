MOVES- Instinet, Commerzbank, Brown Shipley

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INSTINET

The electronic trading platform owned by Nomura has hired Seema Arora as head of execution sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, based in London, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

COMMERZBANK

The bank’s Greater China bonds head Daz Zhang has left the bank, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service

BROWN SHIPLEY

The wealth manager appointed David Scammell and Amish Patel to the company’s investment office.