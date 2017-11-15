FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Invesco, LGIM Real Assets, Intercontinental Exchange
November 15, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Invesco, LGIM Real Assets, Intercontinental Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESCO LTD

Investment management firm named Mark Humphreys as head of its EMEA client solutions development business.

LGIM REAL ASSETS

Unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management, promoted Simon Russian to head of retail.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

The New York Stock Exchange owner has promoted Chief Operating Officer Charles Vice to vice-chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Jackson to president.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas

